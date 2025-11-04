LIC bets big on growth in Andhra Pradesh’s housing, infrastructure sectors

VISAKHAPATNAM: LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LIC HFL) has projected strong growth prospects for Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, citing increasing demand in the housing sector and ongoing infrastructure developments.

“We are very upbeat about the growth trajectory of the State. It is one of the states that will do well in terms of development,” said Tribhuwan Adhikari, Managing Director and CEO of LIC HFL, during an interaction with the press in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

LIC HFL has 303 marketing offices across the country, including 20 Area Offices and 3 Cluster Offices in Andhra Pradesh, with a Deputy Regional Manager’s Office in Vijayawada.

The company holds a 19.46 per cent share in the individual home loan segment in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During FY 2025-26, it disbursed Rs 5,634.71 crore in the region, and as of September 2025, its outstanding loan portfolio in both states stood at Rs 63,000 crore.

For Q2 of FY 2025-26, LIC HFL reported a net profit of Rs 1,353.87 crore, up 2% year-on-year. Total disbursements during the quarter were Rs 16,313 crore. Revenue from operations increased 3% to Rs 7,163 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) rose to Rs 2,038 crore. The company’s loan book grew 6% to Rs 3,11,816 crore, with the individual home loan segment accounting for Rs 2,64,096 crore.