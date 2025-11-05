Vigilance Week ends with a call for transparency in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 concluded on November 4 with a ceremony at the Divisional Auditorium, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), celebrating integrity, transparency, and accountability. Senior officials, staff, and Vigilance Officers attended the event, which featured speeches, presentations, and prize distribution for competition winners.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, the Chief Guest, underscored the role of vigilance in ensuring honesty and efficiency across Indian Railways. Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, he said observing the week during Patel’s birth anniversary reinforces moral courage in public service. Sonakiya outlined a three-pillar strategy — prevention through digitisation and simplified procedures, transparency to build trust, and zero tolerance to corruption — and urged employees to act as custodians of national assets.

Guest of Honour Srinivas, Chief Workshop Manager, Rayanapadu, highlighted technology as tools to prevent corruption. A skit on vigil by Bharat Scouts and Guides concluded the programme, followed by distribution of awards to winners.