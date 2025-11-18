Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district

MAREDUMILLI: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, said a police official.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar said the encounter was carried out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.

"Yes, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday)," Bardar told PTI.

According to the SP, it was a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department.

According to sources, Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, responsible for leading at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, has been gunned down in the encounter, NDTV reported.

Hidma is known for his role in several Maoist attacks. These include the 2010 attack in Dantewada that killed 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 attack in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people dead, NDTV reported.

