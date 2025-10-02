BJP’s Swadeshi fairs in four Andhra cities to promote indigenous products

VIJAYAWADA: Khadi and Swadeshi fairs will be held across Andhra Pradesh for 90 days starting October 2 to promote indigenous products, BJP State president PVN Madhav announced.

The initiative, inspired by the Swadeshi movement, aims to revive Khadi, encourage self-reliance and create awareness about reducing dependence on foreign goods. Fairs will be organised in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati, with 70 stalls at each location. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the event at the SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada.

PVN Madhav told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance has given ‘new strength’ to the Swadeshi spirit. “Promoting local goods is not just an economic measure but also a movement of self-respect. By buying Swadeshi products, every citizen can contribute to the nation’s growth,” he said.

He highlighted government initiatives such as Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and support for cottage industries, which have boosted traditional occupations. Referring to India’s COVID-19 vaccine production, Madhav noted that the country not only met its domestic demand but also exported vaccines, saving lives globally. “Purchasing indigenous products strengthens economic self-reliance. Every household should support handloom and handicraft workers,” he said.