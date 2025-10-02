Doctors’ agitation cripples PHC operations in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The statewide agitation launched by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Doctors Association (APPHCDA) has entered a critical phase, with protests escalating at district headquarters across the State. Despite the government’s attempts to deploy temporary staff, medical services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) remain severely disrupted.

According to APPHCDA, doctors assigned temporarily to PHCs have struggled to manage the overwhelming outpatient load and multiple programme responsibilities. Many withdrew shortly after deployment, leaving PHCs without adequate medical support. The movement has received widespread backing from various healthcare and employee associations, including the APVVP Joint Action Committee, CAS General Doctors Association (DSH), AP MLHPs/CHOs Association, AP Medical Lab Technicians Association, Adivasi Medical Employees Association, and several paramedical unions.

APPHCDA leaders allege that the government has failed to honour commitments made last year concerning recruitment and service-related concerns. “Our demands are neither unreasonable nor excessive, which is why associations, unions, and even the general public have extended their support,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, APPHCDA treasurer and spokesperson.

He criticised the vacancy assessment committee for overlooking genuine need-based requirements, raising questions about the transparency of the process.

Reaffirming their dedication to public service, the association stated that doctors are willing to serve in the remotest parts if their demands are addressed. “By resolving these issues and investing in upskilling, the government can boost morale and strengthen the public health system,” Dr Kumar added. With PHCs paralysed and protests continuing, attention now turns to the government’s response.