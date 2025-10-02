Nod for Rs 27 crore mini-reservoir in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned several irrigation and developmental works during his maiden visit to the Gajapathinagaram Assembly segment on Wednesday.

Responding to the appeal of Gajapathinagaram MLA and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, the Chief Minister approved Rs 27 crore for the construction of the Sarava Gedda mini-reservoir in Dattirajeru mandal. He also sanctioned a high-level bridge at Sasanapalli under Jami mandal and the Gajapathinagaram–Marrivalasa road.

Naidu said he had entrusted the responsibility of developing Gajapathinagaram constituency and Vizianagaram district to Minister Kondapalli Srinivas.

Later, as TDP national president, he held a meeting with local leaders and heard their grievances. Meanwhile, District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Dhanunjay Naidu towards medical assistance, as promised by the Chief Minister.

Naidu, who interacted with Dhanunjay’s family during the visit, assured help as Dhanunjay was the sole breadwinner.