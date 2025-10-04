Andhra Pradesh

Flying Wedge keen to invest Rs 500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

The Bengaluru-based firm has expertise in manufacturing modern aerospace equipment making use of AI technology.
Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace representatives and Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy
VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace met Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday, and evinced interest to set up an Autonomous Combat Aircraft Manufacturing and Testing Facility in the State with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace founder Suhas Tejaskanda and the company representative G Praveen informed the Minister that they are exporting their products to seven nations. Expressing interest to set up their unit in Anantapur district, they said it will provide employment to 1,000 people. The Bengaluru-based firm has expertise in manufacturing modern aerospace equipment making use of AI technology.

Janardhan Reddy expressed hope that the unit to be set up by Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace will help put Andhra Pradesh on top in defence and aerospace sector in the country.

