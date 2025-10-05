Andhra Pradesh students shine in national ITI exams

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh students have brought laurels to the State by excelling in the All India ITI examinations, with 17 students securing top ranks in various trades. In a proud moment, three students from the State were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kaushala Dikshat Samaroh held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The students honoured by the Prime Minister include P Madhulatha (R & AC Technician), D Vandana (Painter General), and S Yamini Varalakshmi (Wood Work Technician), who received topper certificates for their outstanding performance. The Kaushala Dikshat Samaroh is an annual ceremony organised to recognise students excelling in skill training and trade tests across the country.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the students, stating that the reforms introduced by the government in technical education and skill development are beginning to show results. “By linking ITI colleges with industries and providing cutting-edge technical and practical training, we are preparing our students to become globally competitive skilled professionals,” he said.

He further assured that the State government will continue to collaborate with domestic and international companies to enhance student skills and improve employability opportunities. “The achievements of our students not only highlight their talent and hard work but also reflect the success of ongoing reforms in the education and skill development sector,” Lokesh added. Officials noted that AP’d performance demonstrates the growing recognition of the State’s commitment to skill development.