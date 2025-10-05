Meet aspirations of youth, women: DyCM Pawan Kalyan to JSP MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called upon his party legislators to prioritise the aspirations of youth and women, while ensuring development and welfare programmes reach the grassroots. Addressing the JSP Legislative Party meeting at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he laid out a clear action plan for MLAs, MPs, and MLCs.

The meeting discussed governance, political issues, and upcoming challenges. Pawan Kalyan directed each legislator to take responsibility for five constituencies, engage with party cadres, and reassure Janasainiks and women supporters through extensive tours. He urged them to study the implementation of welfare schemes, progress of road construction, safe drinking water projects, sanitation facilities, and dumping yard establishment. Committees will be formed on each issue to submit reports within six weeks.

He explained the importance of engaging with the new generation, noting that their political and social ideas must be understood. He urged leaders to encourage youth leadership in local body elections, and continue dialogue with Gen G to integrate innovation and fresh perspectives.

On coalition politics, Pawan Kalyan called for monthly coordination meetings among alliance partners, and asked party leaders to move forward with collective thinking and a unified voice. He highlighted that while strengthening the coalition, steps should also be taken to expand Jana Sena’s independent base. He said the Trishul strategy would soon be introduced for effective grassroots mobilisation of people’s support.