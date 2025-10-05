Rs 1.75 crore liquor racket busted in Andhra's Annamayya district

TIRUPATI: The Excise Department and district police have busted a major illicit liquor manufacturing racket in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya District.

Kadapa Excise Assistant Commissioner Vempalli Chandrasekhar Reddy supervised the operation, while Rayachoti Excise Superintendent Madhusudan led the raid on an old building near Kanugonda Arch on Mulakalacheruvu–Old Road. Nine accused were taken into custody.

Authorities identified the main operators as Janardhana Rao of Vijayawada and his associate Raju, who employed workers from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Visakhapatnam.

Excise officials seized illicit liquor and manufacturing equipment worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore, including 15 bottles of liquor, 1,050 litres of spirit, 1,500 litres of bottled liquor ready for distribution, and a vehicle used for transport.

Among those arrested were vehicle driver Balaraju, belt shop operator Nagaraju of Rangasamudram, and local liquor shop owner and TDP leader Katta Surendra Naidu.