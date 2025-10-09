Vijayawada Municipal Corporation finds E coli bacteria in local RO plants as diarrhoea cause

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities on Wednesday revealed the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak in Raja Rajeswari Peta last month, confirming it was linked to contaminated water from local RO plants.

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, speaking at a VMC council meeting, said, “All municipal water samples complied with the norms and there was no contamination; however, the E coli bacteria was found in the water samples collected from RO water plants located in RR Peta and it was believed that the water was utilised for cooking meals (Anna Samaradhana to mark Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations), and four RO plants were sealed.”

The outbreak affected 380 people in the 57th division, New RR Peta, between September 9 and 14, causing panic across the city. Authorities launched sanitation measures and collected water samples at the time but could not disclose the cause immediately.

The details emerged almost a month later after VMC councilors pressed officials and expressed their displeasure. The council meeting also saw a heated argument between TDP and YSRCP councillors over pensions.

YSRCP 19th Division Corporator Mohammed Rehana Nahid alleged that the TDP-led NDA government had failed to sanction any new pensions in over 16 months. Other councillors supported her, pointing out that old age, widow, and other pensions had been provided to eligible persons.

TDP councillors countered by chanting slogans of “Super six, Super hit,” leading to a brief altercation. Councillors also discussed roads, drainage, sanitation, drinking water, community halls, and related leases. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi chaired the meeting.