Minister Lokesh promises to stand by TDP activist’s family

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh met the family members of TDP activist Namboori Seshagiri Rao at the former’s Undavalli residence on Thursday, and assured that the party will stand by them. Rao prevented the then YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy from destroying an EVM at Palvaigate polling booth during the general elections held in 2024 though he suffered injuries in the attack by the latter’s followers.

Rao died of a heart stroke two months ago. Lokesh invited Rao’s family members to his residence, and enquired about their wellbeing. “We are all the family members of TDP. The TDP will go to the rescue of activists whenever they are in trouble,” Lokesh said. The HRD Minister assured that he himself will take the responsibility of Rao’s family.