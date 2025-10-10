Strengthen infrastructure at agricultural market yards: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the formulation of a comprehensive master plan to enhance infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh’s 218 agricultural market committees, emphasising efficient land use to boost agricultural development.

During a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors held at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu issued directives to modernise Rythu Bazaars, reorganise farmer service centres, and promote organic farming to ensure profitability for farmers, and affordability for consumers.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, chairpersons of agricultural corporations, and senior officials.

“Farmers should earn profits, and consumers should also benefit in the process. Agriculture and marketing departments must coordinate to achieve this,” Naidu said, mentioning the recent price crash of tomatoes in Patthikonda.

“In such situations, transport the produce to Rythu Bazaars. Use cold chain systems to stabilise prices,” he said.

Naidu proposed setting up of a corporation to integrate market committees and Rythu Bazaars, mobilising funds for infrastructure like cold storage and agri-processing units. He also suggested exploring mobile Rythu Bazaars in urban areas, and assessing land requirements for their modernisation.

“Utilise vacant spaces in market committees for facilities like cold chains and processing units,” he directed.