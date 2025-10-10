Strengthen infrastructure at agricultural market yards: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the formulation of a comprehensive master plan to enhance infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh’s 218 agricultural market committees, emphasising efficient land use to boost agricultural development.
During a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors held at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu issued directives to modernise Rythu Bazaars, reorganise farmer service centres, and promote organic farming to ensure profitability for farmers, and affordability for consumers.
The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, chairpersons of agricultural corporations, and senior officials.
“Farmers should earn profits, and consumers should also benefit in the process. Agriculture and marketing departments must coordinate to achieve this,” Naidu said, mentioning the recent price crash of tomatoes in Patthikonda.
“In such situations, transport the produce to Rythu Bazaars. Use cold chain systems to stabilise prices,” he said.
Naidu proposed setting up of a corporation to integrate market committees and Rythu Bazaars, mobilising funds for infrastructure like cold storage and agri-processing units. He also suggested exploring mobile Rythu Bazaars in urban areas, and assessing land requirements for their modernisation.
“Utilise vacant spaces in market committees for facilities like cold chains and processing units,” he directed.
Naidu stressed the urgent need to reduce chemical fertiliser use to protect soil health and public well-being.
“Excessive use of urea and pesticides depletes soil fertility, and causes health issues. Organic farming should be promoted to enhance soil fertility and productivity,” he said, urging awareness campaigns for the 2026 Kharif season to educate farmers on natural farming. Officials should explain the environmental, health, and economic advantages of organic farming to farmers and ensure field-level staff are well-informed in this regard.
The Chief Minister called for a phased reduction of chemical fertilisers, guided by soil testing and nutrient management plans.
For the upcoming Rabi season, officials reported that 23 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available, with 41,000 metric tonnes already supplied to districts, and 79,527 tonnes stored at ports.
Naidu emphasised soil testing to guide micronutrient use, and Aadhaar-based fertiliser distribution to prevent diversion. “Maintain accurate records of urea distribution to farmers and tenants based on crop acreage,” he instructed.
The State expects a crop production of 90.91 lakh metric tonnes this year, with a procurement target of 51 lakh metric tonnes, a 44% increase from last year.
The Chief Minister reviewed the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, urging officials to study its benefits for crops like pulses. He also addressed sericulture, noting Karnataka’s eightfold lead over Andhra Pradesh.
“Analyse why this gap exists and promote silk production through subsidised machinery under MSMEs,” Naidu said, suggesting collaboration with the Bill Gates Foundation for agritech advancements.
Naidu examined jaggery products from tribal areas and silk items, including a mulberry silk fabric gifted by Atchannaidu. He suggested using silk bouquets as gifts for State guests, and promoting crops like coffee and bamboo in tribal regions to boost farmer incomes.
He also released a poster announcing support prices for various crops for the 2025-26 financial year, reinforcing the State’s commitment to agricultural growth.