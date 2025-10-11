Newlywed man murdered by brother-in-law over height dispute in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered by his brother-in-law barely ten days after his marriage — allegedly because of his short height. The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday night in Guntur district.

The victim was identified as Kurra Ganesh, a resident of Edavuru village in Vemuru mandal of Bapatla district. He had recently married Keerthi Anjani Devi from Tenali.

According to police, the bride’s family had initially opposed the marriage proposal, reportedly rejecting Ganesh due to his height. However, after their first meeting, the couple developed a fondness for each other.

They exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly over the phone, growing close over time. Despite strong opposition from both families, the couple eloped and tied the knot ten days ago at a temple in Amaravati. After the marriage, Keerthi’s brother, Durga Rao, allegedly warned Ganesh, accusing him of deceiving his sister and vowing revenge. Fearing for his safety, Ganesh had approached the Nallapadu police, expressing concern that his in-laws might harm him.

On Thursday night, while Ganesh was on his way to pledge gold ornaments at a bank to arrange money for a wedding reception, Durga Rao and his friends intercepted and stabbed him to death, police said.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, police arrested Durga Rao and his accomplices. A case has been registered and investigation is on.