Spearhead development of your departments: CM Naidu to ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have made it clear that the responsibility of efficiently handling the department lies with the minister concerned.

During an interaction with the ministers after the Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu felt that the ministers should act as the driving force, and deal with the issues of their respective departments efficiently.

Though officials explain the guidelines and give suggestions, it is the minister, who should take the final decision to ensure growth of the department, he said.

“In case of non-cooperation from officials, you should speak to them, even warn them, and ensure the work is done,” Naidu said, and reminded the ministers that it is they who have to contest the next elections, but not officials.

The Chief Minister has also expressed dissatisfaction over the ministers for failing to counter the opposition’s false propaganda against the NDA government effectively.

He also pointed out that some ministers are lagging behind in explaining the NDA government’s achievements in implementing election promises to the people.

Observing that it is the natural phenomenon for the government to go on enhancing power charges, Naidu said though the coalition government has reduced tariff by 13 paise per unit benefiting consumers to the tune of `980 crore, the ministers have failed to take it into the public effectively.