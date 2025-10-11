Trolled for slapping mum, Andhra BJP leader dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Bibinagar lake on Thursday after a video of him, in which he reportedly slapped his mother, went viral on social media. The deceased was identified as Revalli Raju, a resident of Uppal and a local BJP leader.

After he went missing, his wife lodged a complaint with the Uppal police on Thursday. The next day, his body was found in Bibinagar lake on Friday morning.

Before taking the extreme step, he recorded and released a video, saying he had made a mistake by slapping his mother.

“They should have reprimanded me in front of the elders. However, taking a video and making it viral on social media is not advisable. I would give my life for respect and honour. As they recorded and made that video viral, I lost all respect in society. Because of that video, I decided to kill myself,” he said.

The Uppal police are investigating the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416)