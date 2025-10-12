PM Modi greets Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as CM

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as Chief Minister.

Hailing Naidu’s “futuristic vision” and “unwavering commitment to good governance,” Modi lauded him as a stalwart who continues to dedicate himself to the progress and welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Spoke to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and congratulated him on completing 15 years as Chief Minister. His futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant through his political career. I have worked closely with Chandrababu Garu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s. Wishing him the very best as he passionately works for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.”

Responding to PM Modi’s greetings, Naidu said, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi Ji, for your gracious call and kind words. I remain fully committed to building a Swarna Andhra with your support, and ensuring it becomes a leading force in your mission for a Viksit Bharat under your visionary leadership.

TDP leaders say that the PM’s message to Naidu reflects the deep mutual respect and long-standing camaraderie between the two leaders.

Modi’s appreciation also underscores Naidu’s continuing significance as a key national figure within the NDA.