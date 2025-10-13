Akkineni joins hands with Eravilo to launch cosmetic gynaecology fellowship in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Akkineni Hospitals, in partnership with Eravilo Hospitals, launched Andhra Pradesh’s first Hands-On Cosmetic Gynaecology International Fellowship Programme at its Vijayawada facility.

The workshop brought together national and international experts to train doctors in minimally invasive cosmetic gynaecology techniques, marking a significant development in women’s healthcare.

Faculty members included Dr Shankar Naik, Dr Mani Akkineni (Gynecologist and Cosmetic Gynecologist), Dr Suprada Kothapalli, Dr Vishwanath Polineni, and Dr Niraj Gechode (MS, FICG, FIAM, Consultant Cosmetic Gynecologist).

They guided participants through hands-on training in procedures such as laser vaginal rejuvenation, stress urinary incontinence management, vulvar and vaginal tightening, infection control, and autologous regenerative therapies including O-Shot, G-Spot, clitoral, and labial enhancements.

The workshop also focused on non-surgical innovations, marketing strategies, research updates, and patient counselling techniques. Akkineni Hospitals said the programme aims to enhance clinical skills, raise awareness of often-overlooked conditions, and improve women’s intimate health and overall quality of life.