Tension as fishers block NH at Nakkapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Sunday as fishermen from Rajayyapeta and nearby villages blocked the National Highway, demanding that the government cancel the proposed Bulk Drug Park project. The protest, which has been continuing for over a month, intensified after police prevented BCY Party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav from visiting the area.

Yadav, who had obtained High Court permission to visit Rajayyapeta, was stopped by police in Visakhapatnam and not allowed to leave his hotel. On learning this, fishermen from 16 affected villages gathered at Nakkapalli and staged a highway blockade that lasted for nearly five hours, causing a five-kilometre traffic jam.

Following the standoff, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan visited the protest site and held talks with the fishermen.

They told her they were not ready to form a committee and insisted on the cancellation of the project. “This park will destroy our livelihoods. We are being treated like criminals for protecting our right to live,” they told the Collector.

The fishermen alleged that police mishandled women protesters, removed their tents, and tried to stop the agitation using force. They questioned why peaceful protests were being met with such treatment.

Collector Vijaya Krishnan assured the fishermen that she would visit Rajayyapeta village on Wednesday to discuss their concerns in detail and convey them to the government.

“I will take your demands to the notice of the authorities and work to resolve the issue,” she said. Following her assurance, the fishermen called off the blockade and cleared the road.