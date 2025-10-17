Andhra Pradesh government provides incentives to Amaravati hotel projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders sanctioning incentives for Daspalla Amaravati Hotels Pvt Ltd (Daspalla) and Southern Globe Hotels and Resorts Limited (SGHRL) for the establishment of 4-star hotels in Amaravati as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29. The government also granted incentives to VSK Hotels & Resorts LLP for the development of an Eco-Luxury Resort at Araku Valley.

Daspalla has submitted an investment proposal for the development of a 4-star hotel in Amaravati with an investment of Rs 200 crore, and with a potential to create direct employment for 400 people. SGHRL (Courtyard by Marriott) has proposed an investment of Rs 176.96 crore with a potential to create direct and indirect employment for 600 people.

VSK Hotels & Resorts, Visakhapatnam has submitted an investment proposal for the development of Luxury Resort at Araku Valley with an investment of Rs 55.84 crore, and with a potential to create direct and indirect employment for 198 people.

The incentives include reimbursement of 100% net SGST for a period of 10 years or up to realisation of 100% fixed capital investment, whichever is earlier, 10% of Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) limited to Rs 10 crore in five equal installments, and reimbursement of electricity duty for a period of 5 years.