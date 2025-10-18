Study mineral wealth in AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Mines and Geology Department officials to conduct a comprehensive study on the value of minerals available in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that value addition through processing will bring significant additional revenue to the State.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on mining and the free sand policy with officials at the State Secretariat on Friday. He said strict measures should be taken to prevent misuse of the free sand policy by some vested interests.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 43 lakh metric tonnes of sand was available in the State. Naidu directed the officials to tighten vigil on sand smuggling by setting up CCTV cameras at the State borders. The supply of free sand should be monitored through RTGS, he said.