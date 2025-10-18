Take PM Modi’s vision to people, BJP leaders told at workshop in Chinakakani

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP organised a one-day workshop for party spokespersons and media panelists at Chinakakani on Friday. The event was aimed at strengthening party’s media engagement, communication strategy, and public outreach in the State.

The workshop was attended by BJP State president PVN Madhav, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha Member Paka Satyanarayana, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar, Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairman RD Wilson, State BJP chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash, and media incharge Kilaru Dilip.

Madhav urged the spokespersons to take the BJP’s message and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atma Nirbhar Bharat to every household. “We should explain the BJP ideology, and the success of the Swadeshi movement to the people. The media, as the invisible fourth lion of democracy, plays a crucial role in shaping public understanding,” he said.

Satya Kumar Yadav clarified that the medical colleges being developed under the PPP model would not harm the public interest.