Andhra CM Naidu celebrates Diwali, highlights achievements, vision for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, participated in Diwali celebrations at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Sunday night, extending heartfelt festive greetings to the people of the state.

He, along with others, gathered at the ghat, watched the fireworks lighting up the sky, and enjoyed the cultural programmes organised on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he outlined the government’s achievements, focusing on GST reforms, economic stabilisation, and a vision for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

Naidu said GST reform celebrations, launched during Dussehra, will continue until Diwali to highlight their benefits. He stated that these reforms save every family approximately `15,000 annually, benefiting consumers, traders, and industries.

The Chief Minister praised the public for using their votes to end ‘dark governance’ and defeat a ‘demon plaguing the State,’ securing a 94% strike rate for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition in recent elections.

He emphasised that the state’s economy, previously on a ‘ventilator’, has been revitalised with Central government support. “In just 16 months, we’ve put the State’s finances back on track,” Naidu said, citing the Super Six schemes, financial benefits for employees, and the approval of one Dearness Allowance (DA) and a surrender leave for police and staff.