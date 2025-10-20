Andhra CM Naidu celebrates Diwali, highlights achievements, vision for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, participated in Diwali celebrations at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Sunday night, extending heartfelt festive greetings to the people of the state.
He, along with others, gathered at the ghat, watched the fireworks lighting up the sky, and enjoyed the cultural programmes organised on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, he outlined the government’s achievements, focusing on GST reforms, economic stabilisation, and a vision for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.
Naidu said GST reform celebrations, launched during Dussehra, will continue until Diwali to highlight their benefits. He stated that these reforms save every family approximately `15,000 annually, benefiting consumers, traders, and industries.
The Chief Minister praised the public for using their votes to end ‘dark governance’ and defeat a ‘demon plaguing the State,’ securing a 94% strike rate for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition in recent elections.
He emphasised that the state’s economy, previously on a ‘ventilator’, has been revitalised with Central government support. “In just 16 months, we’ve put the State’s finances back on track,” Naidu said, citing the Super Six schemes, financial benefits for employees, and the approval of one Dearness Allowance (DA) and a surrender leave for police and staff.
He promised to streamline the Employees’ Health Scheme (EHS) soon and announced promotions for APSRTC employees. Naidu shared ambitious plans, including accelerated construction of Amaravati, a Google Data Center in Visakhapatnam to serve global markets, and the completion of the Polavaram Project by December 2027 for national dedication.
Through the P4 initiative, the government aims to uplift the poor and improve living standards. He envisioned Andhra Pradesh transforming into an “AI-driven state” and contributing to India’s goal of becoming the world’s top economy by 2047, with “Swarna Andhra” leading the way.
“Every household should have an industrialist,” he said, stressing the need for sustainable governance.
Earlier, during a visit to Besant Road, a key commercial hub in Vijayawada, Naidu interacted with small-scale and street vendors to assess the impact of GST reductions.
He asked whether vendors were passing on the benefits of lower taxes to consumers and inquired about the increase in sales during the festivals.
Interacting with a woman selling Diwali diyas, he discussed their challenges and opportunities, reaffirming his commitment to supporting small businesses.