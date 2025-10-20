Invest in Andhra: Minister Lokesh to Australian CEOs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh met Jodi McKay, Director of Australia-India CEO Forum, in Sydney to strengthen economic ties, and promote investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh urged the inclusion of Andhra Pradesh in the Australia-India CEO Forum’s State Engagement Agenda, and sought support for the Australia-AP CEO Round Table, to be organised by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Business Council of Australia.

AP is Gateway to India’s East Coast: Lokesh

Mentioning AP as a prime investment destination, he highlighted opportunities in key sectors such as energy, ports, logistics, and digital industries. He invited prominent Australian CEOs to participate in major projects, and showcase investment-ready initiatives at Forum’s upcoming session.

He proposed a joint report titled “Investing in Andhra Pradesh – Gateway to India’s East Coast” to be included in the Forum’s trade and investment agenda. He also sought collaboration from Australian companies to invest in industrial clusters in AP.

Lokesh extended an invitation to the Forum’s leadership to attend the Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. McKay noted that the Forum, established in 2012 under the leadership of the prime ministers of both the nations, fosters economic and strategic ties.

With top industrialists from India and Australia, it supports $48.4 billion in bilateral trade, focusing on investment, education, skills, while facilitating policy cooperation with CII.