Model Partnership Summit on lines of Davos WEF: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the upcoming Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, should go beyond mere signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industrialists.

The summit, being organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), should foster knowledge sharing, intellectual discussions, and policy innovation, he said, at a review meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister TG Bharat, senior officials from Industries Department, Economic Development Board representatives, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, along with other delegates, via a video conference.

Naidu directed officials to model the summit on the lines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, ensuring robust discussions between investors and policymakers.

He stressed that plenary and breakout sessions should focus on knowledge exchange and brainstorming on critical issues, benefiting industries, the government, and the public. Key topics for discussion include AI for Good, semiconductors, healthcare, innovation, R&D, space, drones, electronics, med-tech, smart manufacturing, supply chain linkages, and quality production.