Model Partnership Summit on lines of Davos WEF: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the upcoming Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, should go beyond mere signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industrialists.
The summit, being organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), should foster knowledge sharing, intellectual discussions, and policy innovation, he said, at a review meeting on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Industries Minister TG Bharat, senior officials from Industries Department, Economic Development Board representatives, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, along with other delegates, via a video conference.
Naidu directed officials to model the summit on the lines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, ensuring robust discussions between investors and policymakers.
He stressed that plenary and breakout sessions should focus on knowledge exchange and brainstorming on critical issues, benefiting industries, the government, and the public. Key topics for discussion include AI for Good, semiconductors, healthcare, innovation, R&D, space, drones, electronics, med-tech, smart manufacturing, supply chain linkages, and quality production.
Progressive policies key to development: Naidu
Logistics-related issues like roads, inland waterways, warehouses, and cold storage, as well as agritech, rare earth minerals value addition, Swachh Andhra, circular economy, and Public-Private-People Partnership P4 should also be priorities, he said.
Progressive government policies are key to industrial growth, Naidu said, citing Google’s $15 billion investment on a Data AI Hub in Visakhapatnam as a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies. “Google’s investment has transformed Visakhapatnam into a Happening City,” Naidu remarked, adding that favourable policies attract commerce and industry, paving the way for wealth creation.
He also emphasised the importance of continuous skill development, describing human resources as the State’s greatest asset.
To ensure the summit’s international stature, Naidu instructed the officials to invite representatives from global and Indian companies, chief ministers and ministers from other States, experts, and delegates from leading national universities and educational institutions. He also suggested exploring homestay option for attendees to enhance their experience.
Naidu proposed integrating initiatives like “One Family, One Entrepreneur” and “AP to AI” to promote AI adoption at the grassroots level.
He directed the officials to prepare a presentation highlighting AP’s resources, investment opportunities, economic corridors and industrial clusters among others.
`1,500 cr released towards industrial incentives
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the release of `1,500 crore towards long-pending industrial incentives in the first phase, offering a festive boost to businesses on the eve of Diwali. Aimed at supporting industries and positioning AP as prime investment destination, the decision will benefit small and medium enterprises, fostering job creation. He emphasised the government’s commitment to stand by industrialists despite financial challenges, ensuring inclusive growth through welfare schemes, and business incentives