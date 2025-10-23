Andhra Excise department launches ‘Know What You Drink’ campaign

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Prohibition and Excise Department has launched a public awareness campaign titled ‘Know What You Drink’ to help consumers verify the authenticity of liquor purchased from licensed outlets. The campaign was formally launched on Wednesday by Director of Prohibition and Excise Chamakuri Sridhar.

Sridhar unveiled and affixed awareness posters at a retail liquor shop in Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada (NTR District). The posters guide customers on confirming whether a liquor bottle is genuine using the AP Excise Suraksha mobile app.

Through the app, consumers can scan the QR code on the bottle cap to verify authenticity. The app displays whether the bottle is an ‘Authentic Product’and provides further details. He clarified that the app supports only Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and does not apply to beer items.

Later, Sridhar, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Vijayawada, visited the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) Depot at Nidamanur to review stock management and operations.

Sridhar interacted with suppliers, addressed their concerns, and issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve issues.