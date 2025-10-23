First regional food lab to open in Vizag by early November

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Petitions Committee is working to strengthen the Food Safety wing in line with public health protection, said Committee Chairman and Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

The first Regional Food Laboratory in Visakhapatnam will open in early November, with staff recruitment underway.

Speaking during his district visit to Vizag he held a meeting with officials at the District Collectorate on Wednesday morning and later addressed the media at the VC Hall.

The Chairman said the Committee discussed several issues concerning the strengthening of the Food Safety department and would bring these to the attention of the Speaker and the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Two key issues focused on improving public health and raising food safety standards in the state were thoroughly discussed during the meeting with officials.

He highlighted the acute staff shortage in the Food Safety wing, pointing out that although 500 employees are required at the state level, only about 25% of the posts are currently filled.

Since the state bifurcation, four food laboratories are yet to become fully functional. Officials have been instructed to make these operational on a war footing.