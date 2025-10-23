Maternal death: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan orders probe, calls for accountability in healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed serious concern over maternal care in government hospitals, following the recent death of a young mother in Pithapuram.

In a video conference with Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan and Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) Project Director Chaitra, he directed immediate action and a detailed report on the incident.

The woman, Dondapati Sridurga from Chebrolu, fell unconscious after childbirth at Pithapuram Government Hospital and later died during treatment in Kakinada. Offering condolences to her family, Pawan Kalyan stressed that such tragedies must not recur.

Calling maternal deaths a ‘grave concern,’ he ordered a thorough investigation by a team of medical experts and sought updates on the baby’s health. He directed district authorities to conduct regular maternal death audits and probe the roles of the nurse and staff involved.

The Deputy CM emphasised zero tolerance for negligence, insisting that medical personnel remain vigilant from prenatal to postnatal stages. “Doctors and nurses must be fully alert—any lapse is unacceptable,” he said.

He also criticised reports of hospital staff prioritising personal or religious promotions, warning that public hospitals are for community service, not private agendas.

Highlighting plans to upgrade Pithapuram Hospital into a model institution, Pawan Kalyan called for enhanced training and awareness programs for healthcare staff in partnership with experienced specialists. These efforts aim to improve maternal care standards and bridge the urban-rural healthcare divide.

MLC Pidugu Hariprasad and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Krishna Tej also attended the review meeting.