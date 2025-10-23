Sardar @150 drive launched for unity in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: My Bharat( NYK) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports State Director Ansuman Prasad Das said that the launch of the Sardar @150 campaign across India aims to inspire national unity and patriotism among the youth. The campaign, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will run from October 31 to November 25.

In a press meet held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he said as part of the campaign, a Unity March will take place in towns and villages across all States, reflecting local culture and diversity while encouraging participation in community and government initiatives.

‘’The campaign is designed to instill a sense of civic responsibility and patriotism, highlighting the sacrifices of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the ‘Iron Man of India,’ in maintaining national unity. The campaign includes yoga sessions, health camps, awareness programmes, and pledges for a drug-free India, along with exhibitions of Central government welfare schemes. Youth volunteers, including My Bharat members, NSS cadets, and local groups, are expected to engage in mobilising citizens during march,’’ he added.

State NSS Officer M Sudhakar said the MP, students, sportspersons, veterans, senior citizens, and retired officials will participate in foot marches spanning 8 to 10 kilometres per district, reinforcing the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).