Andhra Pradesh MAUD department elevates 10 SEs to Chief Engineers

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has promoted 10 Superintending Engineers (SEs) in the Public Health and Municipal Engineering (PH&ME) Department to the post of Chief Engineer (Public Health) for the 2024-25 panel year.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department issued the promotions through G.O.Rt.No.913 on Sunday.

Those promoted are: P Satyanarayana, Ch Dhanunjaya, A Sudhakar, Y Krishna Rao, B Srinivasa Rao, D Venugopal, M Ganesh Babu, B Narasimha Murthy, E Rajendra Krishna and PVV Satyanarayana Raju.

The appointments are temporary and ad hoc, subject to the outcome of pending legal cases and liable to reversion without notice.

Among the key postings P Satyanarayana was appointed Chief Engineer in APCRDA; Ch Dhanunjaya was posted in ADCL; A Sudhakar will serve in APUFIDC; Y Krishna Rao was moved to APTIDCO, replacing K Venugopala Rao, who was transferred to Swachh Andhra Corporation and PVV Satyanarayana Raju will serve as Chief Engineer in GVMC.