Tap hydel potential to meet energy needs: Andhra Pradesh CS K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed power utilities to fully harness hydel power generation to meet the State’s escalating energy demand in September, driven by the peak agricultural and festive seasons.

The directive came during a virtual review meeting on Sunday at the CS Camp Office, attended by APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri, APTRANSCO Directors AKV Bhaskar, J V Rao, and N V Ramana Murthy, APGENCO Directors M Sujay Kumar and P Ashok Kumar Reddy, Chief Engineer Rajendra Prasad, and other senior power sector officials.

Vijayanand emphasised that hydel power, currently generating 22 million units (MU) daily, could reach 26 MU with improved efficiency, reducing reliance on costly market purchases. APGENCO reported a decade-high hydel generation of over 2,000 MU by August 2025. This capacity is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted supply while managing costs during the agricultural season. The Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) forecasts a daily energy demand of 210–225 MU for the first week of September, with peak demand at 10,200–10,500 MW.

APGENCO’s hydel and thermal stations are expected to contribute over 100 MU daily, supplemented by 35–40 MU from central stations and 25–30 MU from renewables, with 326 MU banked in August as a reserve.

To ensure seamless power supply for agriculture, industry, and households, Vijayanand directed utilities to prepare contingency plans for demand surges, optimise power purchase costs, and utilise banked energy prudently. He stressed strengthening consumer grievance redressal mechanisms and coordinating with agriculture and irrigation departments to align power supply with crop watering needs.