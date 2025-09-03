Provide Rs 2.5k MSP for onions: Jagan to Andhra Pradesh government

KADAPA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lambasted the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for abandoning farmers, alleging that no crop in AP is fetching remunerative prices.

During a visit to Duggannagaripalli in Vemula mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday, Jagan interacted with onion and sugar cane farmers, who expressed distress over low prices and lack of government support.

Jagan highlighted the plight of farmers growing onions, bananas, sugar cane, and pulses, who are struggling with unremunerative prices.

He noted that onions, sold at Rs 35 per kg in retail stores like Heritage, are procured from farmers at a meagre Rs 6 per kg. In contrast, during the YSRCP regime, onions fetched Rs 4,000–12,000 per quintal, while today, farmers receive as low as Rs 300–800 per quintal, barely covering labor costs.