Provide Rs 2.5k MSP for onions: Jagan to Andhra Pradesh government

KADAPA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lambasted the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for abandoning farmers, alleging that no crop in AP is fetching remunerative prices.
During a visit to Duggannagaripalli in Vemula mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday, Jagan interacted with onion and sugar cane farmers, who expressed distress over low prices and lack of government support.
Jagan highlighted the plight of farmers growing onions, bananas, sugar cane, and pulses, who are struggling with unremunerative prices.
He noted that onions, sold at Rs 35 per kg in retail stores like Heritage, are procured from farmers at a meagre Rs 6 per kg. In contrast, during the YSRCP regime, onions fetched Rs 4,000–12,000 per quintal, while today, farmers receive as low as Rs 300–800 per quintal, barely covering labor costs.
Jagan demanded that the government procure onions at a minimum of Rs 2,500 per quintal and sell them through Rythu Bazaars or other states to ensure fair returns.
The former CM also criticised the government for failing to supply urea, forcing farmers to buy from the black market at inflated prices of Rs 450 per bag, compared to Rs 265 during YSRCP’s tenure.
He accused the government of encouraging black marketing for commissions, neglecting Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) that ensured accessible urea distribution under YSRCP. Jagan questioned why urea quotas are not allocated to RBKs and PACS, alleging deliberate mismanagement.
Further, Jagan pointed out that the promised Rs 40,000 investment support under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme over two years has only delivered Rs 5,000 so far.