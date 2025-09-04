AP HC tells TTD to enforce safety on Alipiri–Tirumala path by Nov 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to implement all safety measures recommended by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for devotees on the Alipiri–Tirumala pedestrian pathway by November 2025.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan said a committee would review TTD’s compliance and submit a report.

The JAC, comprising officials from the Wildlife Institute of India, TTD, and the Forest Department, had proposed short- and long-term steps to enhance safety. The court also directed TTD to pay an additional Rs 15 lakh compensation to the parents of a child killed in a leopard attack, observing that the amount was modest for TTD but significant for the family.

The directions were issued during a PIL filed in 2023 by TTD board member Bhanuprakash Reddy, who sought fencing along the pedestrian pathway to prevent wildlife attacks.

During arguments, petitioner’s counsel Regula Venkatesh pointed to the JAC report. TTD’s counsel informed the court that several short-term measures—such as fencing high-risk areas.