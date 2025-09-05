AP growth gained momentum after NDA govt took office: BJP AP chief Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav stated that developmental activities across Andhra Pradesh have gained momentum following the formation of the double-engine government. As part of his Statewide Sobha Yatra and Chai Pe Charcha programmes, a massive public rally was held in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Madhav announced that the Centre has approved the construction of small ports across the country. He also assured the public that he would bring to the attention of the Railway Minister the demand for daily operation of the Machilipatnam–Tirupati train service. He urged people to avoid soft drinks and instead opt for locally made beverages such as badam milk.

He emphasised that full support will be extended for the speedy completion of the Machilipatnam port, which he described as a potential key maritime hub for the State.

Referring to the GST reforms, Madhav said that crores of citizens, including farmers, stand to benefit. He added that reducing taxes would have a significant positive impact on businesses across sectors.