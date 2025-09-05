Only two AP varsities figure in Overall NIRF top 100
VISAKHAPATNAM: In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, Andhra Pradesh has secured a limited representation in the Overall category, with only two universities making it to the top 100.
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, ranked 41st with a score of 56.62, while Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vijayawada, stood at 46th with a score of 55.99. In the Universities category, five institutions from AP figured in the top 100. Andhra University led with 23rd rank, and a score of 59.20, followed by KL University at 26th with 58.87.
Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur, secured 70th rank with 50.06 score. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, got 84th rank with 49.08 score. Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Vizag, was placed at 88th rank with 48.79 score.
2 management institutes among top 100
Four engineering institutions from AP were listed in the top 100. KL University was ranked 35th with a score of 58.95, while IIT Tirupati got 57th rank with 52.73. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research was placed at 80th rank with 48.27 score. AU College of Engineering (A) stood at 88th rank with 47.37 score.
In the Management category, two institutions found a place in the top 100. IIM Visakhapatnam was ranked 29th with 59.95 score, while KL University was placed at 70th rank with 49.89.
In the Pharmacy category, five institutions figured in the top 100. AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences ranked 31st with 58.19 score, followed by GITAM at 33rd rank with 56.66.
Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, got 60th rank with 49.12 score. Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences stood at 67th rank with 46.34. Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy, Chittoor, was ranked 74th with 44.52 score.
In the Law category, two institutions were listed. Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Vizag, secured 16th rank with 63.12 score, while GITAM was placed at 38th rank with 53.26.
In the Architecture and Planning category, the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, was the only institution from the State in the top 100, ranked 19th with a score of 58.49. In the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur, secured 31st rank with 49.45 score, while Dr YSR Horticultural University, Venkataramannagudem, stood at 40th rank with 46.87.
Under the Public Universities category, three universities featured in the top 50. Andhra University was ranked 4th nationwide with a score of 68.91 score, ANU stood at 24th rank with 57.45, and SVU, Tirupati, was ranked 47th with 51.46. However, no institution from AP figured in top 100 under Colleges, Research, Medical, Dental & Innovation categories.