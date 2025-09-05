Only two AP varsities figure in Overall NIRF top 100

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, Andhra Pradesh has secured a limited representation in the Overall category, with only two universities making it to the top 100.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, ranked 41st with a score of 56.62, while Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vijayawada, stood at 46th with a score of 55.99. In the Universities category, five institutions from AP figured in the top 100. Andhra University led with 23rd rank, and a score of 59.20, followed by KL University at 26th with 58.87.

Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur, secured 70th rank with 50.06 score. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, got 84th rank with 49.08 score. Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Vizag, was placed at 88th rank with 48.79 score.

2 management institutes among top 100

Four engineering institutions from AP were listed in the top 100. KL University was ranked 35th with a score of 58.95, while IIT Tirupati got 57th rank with 52.73. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research was placed at 80th rank with 48.27 score. AU College of Engineering (A) stood at 88th rank with 47.37 score.

In the Management category, two institutions found a place in the top 100. IIM Visakhapatnam was ranked 29th with 59.95 score, while KL University was placed at 70th rank with 49.89.