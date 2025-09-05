Use AI for Dasara fete arrangements, AP minister Anam to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed officials to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to ensure a hassle-free darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during the upcoming Dasara festivities.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday with officials from various departments, Anam discussed arrangements for the 11-day festival, which will be held from September 22 to October 2. The minister emphasised the importance of crowd management, queue line organisation, and overall convenience for devotees.

Officials briefed him on the deployment of AI-based systems such as AsTraM, drone surveillance, and an integrated command control room to enhance facilities and safety.

Anam instructed officials to adopt crowd management strategies similar to those used by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and ensure the timely dissemination of information to devotees. He also directed temple authorities to prepare sufficient laddu prasadams for devotees arriving from across Andhra Pradesh and other states.

He added that CM N Chandrababu Naidu will present pattu vastrams to the Goddess on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram. “We are expecting a heavy influx of devotees, especially women, due to the free bus travel offered under the Stree Shakti scheme. With the Vijayawada Utsav coinciding with Dasara, preparations are being scaled up,” he said.

NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu noted that the number of devotees is expected to surpass previous years.