Andhra Min Lokesh seeks PM’s support for development of State

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday seeking greater Central support for investment promotion and developmental initiatives in the State.
During the courtesy meeting, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, a move he said would mark a turning point for the State’s industrial growth. He also urged the Centre’s continued cooperation in establishing IT and electronics industries in the state, emphasising the State’s potential to generate large-scale employment and boost the local economy.
He further apprised the Prime Minister of the reforms in the education sector being brought in by the NDA government in AP. He said that the State government is introducing a series of measures to raise academic standards and improve the quality of learning outcomes. The Minister also sought Modi’s support and guidance in helping AP achieve stronger results, particularly in higher education.
Lokesh expressed heartfelt gratitude for the next-gen GST reforms announced by the Union government recently, which he said had provided significant relief to millions of poor and middle-class families across India. Praising the Union government led by the PM, he underscored that these reforms will further handhold the MSMEs and small businesses in Andhra Pradesh and give a bigger saving push for the middle class in the state.
During the discussion, Lokesh highlighted that after the formation of the coalition government in the state, several welfare and development programmes have been rolled out successfully with the Union government’s support and cooperation over the past 15 months. He affirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Modi’s leadership.
Lokesh also apprised the Prime Minister of various other contemporary developments in AP. Responding positively, the PM assured that the Centre would extend full cooperation to support AP’s growth.
Lokesh presented Modi with a coffee table book on the Yogandhra celebrations held earlier this year in June.