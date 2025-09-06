Andhra Min Lokesh seeks PM’s support for development of State

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday seeking greater Central support for investment promotion and developmental initiatives in the State.

During the courtesy meeting, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, a move he said would mark a turning point for the State’s industrial growth. He also urged the Centre’s continued cooperation in establishing IT and electronics industries in the state, emphasising the State’s potential to generate large-scale employment and boost the local economy.

He further apprised the Prime Minister of the reforms in the education sector being brought in by the NDA government in AP. He said that the State government is introducing a series of measures to raise academic standards and improve the quality of learning outcomes. The Minister also sought Modi’s support and guidance in helping AP achieve stronger results, particularly in higher education.