No political angle to brutal killing of YSRCP activist, says DSP; probe on

ONGOLE: The brutal murder and attempted burning of Gali Chinna Brahmaiah (25), a resident of Darga village in Cumbham mandal, has sent shockwaves through his family and the local community. Brahmaiah, a YSRCP activist, left home hurriedly on Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call and did not return. His family began searching for him the next morning, and by Thursday evening, his half-burnt body was discovered in roadside bushes near the Saibaba temple at Bestavaripeta junction.
Upon receiving the report, police officers rushed to the scene and began collecting clues. District police authorities also initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the murder.
On Friday morning, Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, along with other officers, forensic experts, and a dog squad, visited the site and later shifted the body to Markapur District Hospital for autopsy and further procedures. DSP Nagaraju conducted a detailed investigation at the scene.
In response to the tragedy, Brahmaiah’s family and villagers staged a protest at the location where the body was found, demanding swift justice.
Speaking to the media, DSP Nagaraju stated, “Preliminary findings suggest this was a premeditated murder, and no political interference has been identified. It appears that Brahmaiah had consumed liquor with his friends Srikanth and Ravi on Wednesday night. After the two left for their homes, Brahmaiah may have been attacked and stabbed by unknown assailants. The perpetrators then attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence. A murder case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. We are confident that the culprits will be apprehended soon.”
Following the incident, district YSRCP president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, along with former MLAs Anna Rambabu and Nagarjuna Reddy, visited Brahmaiah’s residence in Darga village on Friday.