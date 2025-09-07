Andhra Pradesh targets 50k overseas jobs in five years

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set an ambitious target of providing 50,000 overseas jobs over the next five years through the Centre for Educational Development of Andhra Pradesh (CEDAP), said HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at his Undavalli residence on Saturday after felicitating nursing graduates who secured placements in Germany, Lokesh said the government is also working towards its broader employment mission-creating 20 lakh jobs in five years under the Chief Minister’s ‘Super-6’ promise.

He explained that CEDAP, in partnership with Indo Euro Synchronization, German Healthcare, and SEEDAP, is offering free training in foreign languages, international certification, and placement assistance.

“We are now training students in German and Japanese while they are still studying, to ensure they are ready for global careers,” he said.

Congratulating the 14 nursing professionals leaving for Germany, Lokesh called them role models.

“Everyone going abroad should inspire at least 10 more. Foreign jobs will not only transform your families but also uplift rural communities,” he said.

Of the 171 candidates trained in the first batch, 40 have already secured placements, and 14 are heading to Germany soon.