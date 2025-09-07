Andhra Pradesh targets 50k overseas jobs in five years

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set an ambitious target of providing 50,000 overseas jobs over the next five years through the Centre for Educational Development of Andhra Pradesh (CEDAP), said HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.
Speaking at his Undavalli residence on Saturday after felicitating nursing graduates who secured placements in Germany, Lokesh said the government is also working towards its broader employment mission-creating 20 lakh jobs in five years under the Chief Minister’s ‘Super-6’ promise.
He explained that CEDAP, in partnership with Indo Euro Synchronization, German Healthcare, and SEEDAP, is offering free training in foreign languages, international certification, and placement assistance.
“We are now training students in German and Japanese while they are still studying, to ensure they are ready for global careers,” he said.
Congratulating the 14 nursing professionals leaving for Germany, Lokesh called them role models.
“Everyone going abroad should inspire at least 10 more. Foreign jobs will not only transform your families but also uplift rural communities,” he said.
Of the 171 candidates trained in the first batch, 40 have already secured placements, and 14 are heading to Germany soon.
Lokesh highlighted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to secure international job opportunities for the State’s youth-mirroring the 1990s IT boom that led to 30% of Indian IT professionals abroad being Telugu.
“Now, we’re focusing on AI, ML, quantum technologies, and healthcare placements globally,” he added.
The Minister also stressed the importance of women’s empowerment, stating:
“Financial independence brings social change. We are supporting women through schemes like Stree Shakti and Deepam-2, revising the KG-to-PG curriculum to promote gender respect, and discouraging films that denigrate women.”
Lokesh presented the students with tablets to support their professional work abroad and encouraged them to mentor others aspiring for overseas careers.
The nursing graduates, many from poor SC and BC families, shared emotional stories of transformation. While they were previously earning Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 locally, they have now secured jobs in Germany with monthly salaries of around Rs 2.8 lakh. Private consultancies had demanded up to Rs 8 lakh for similar training, but CEDAP provided it entirely free, including German language instruction (A1-B2), accommodation, food, and study materials.
CEDAP Chairman Gunipati Deepak Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation MD Ganesh Kumar, Skill International Activities Advisor Seetha Sharma, and other senior officials attended the programme.