Lokesh visits Karnataka's Adichunchanagiri Mutt, seeks Seer’s blessings

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, visited the prominent spiritual centre Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthan Mutt in Mandya district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The ancient Mutt, believed to be nearly 1,800 years old, is regarded as a beacon of knowledge, devotion and social service across southern India.

During the visit, Lokesh offered prayers to Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy and performed special pujas at the shrine. Mutt officials informed the Minister of the institution’s centuries-old spiritual traditions and ongoing outreach programmes.

Lokesh later interacted with Jagadguru Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the 72nd pontiff of the Mutt, and received his blessings. The discussion centred on the Mutt’s wide-ranging contributions in education, healthcare and community welfare.

The minister toured facilities managed by the Mutt, including schools, a medical college, a hospital and a university. Particular focus was laid on the Mutt-run Samvit Residential Schools, which provide fully free education and boarding from Class 6 to Intermediate for underprivileged students.

Mutt administrators informed Lokesh that students completing Intermediate are financially supported to pursue degree courses in any state, ensuring continuity in higher education for the economically disadvantaged. Impressed by the Samvit model, Lokesh requested the establishment of a similar school in Andhra Pradesh to benefit poor students. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji welcomed the proposal, signalling future collaboration to extend the initiative to Andhra Pradesh.