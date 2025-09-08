Visakhapatnam to host five ICC Women’s World Cup matches: Andhra Cricket Association Secretary

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday as part of the Trophy Tour with DP World.

For the next three to four days, the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy will be showcased at several iconic locations and educational institutions across Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas

As part of the World Cup, Visakhaptanam will host five matches at its Dr. YSR Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

The fixtures include India facing South Africa on October 9, India taking on Australia on October 12, Bangladesh against South Africa on October 13, Australia versus Bangladesh on October 16, and England clashing with New Zealand on October 26.

On this occasion, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Sana Satish Babu mentioned that the city will host five matches of the upcoming World Cup for the first time.

Speaking at the trophy display programme, Satish Babu said, “It is our privilege to host five matches of the Women’s World Cup in Visakhapatnam.” He described the event as significant for the city’s sporting history.