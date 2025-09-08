Visakhapatnam to host five ICC Women’s World Cup matches: Andhra Cricket Association Secretary

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday as part of the Trophy Tour with DP World.
For the next three to four days, the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy will be showcased at several iconic locations and educational institutions across Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas
As part of the World Cup, Visakhaptanam will host five matches at its Dr. YSR Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium.
The fixtures include India facing South Africa on October 9, India taking on Australia on October 12, Bangladesh against South Africa on October 13, Australia versus Bangladesh on October 16, and England clashing with New Zealand on October 26.
On this occasion, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Sana Satish Babu mentioned that the city will host five matches of the upcoming World Cup for the first time.
Speaking at the trophy display programme, Satish Babu said, “It is our privilege to host five matches of the Women’s World Cup in Visakhapatnam.” He described the event as significant for the city’s sporting history.
He also referred to the recently organised ‘Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh’ event, describing it as a reflection of the State government’s commitment to sports development.
He said the State’s 10-year sports roadmap includes extending the sports quota to 3 per cent and providing educational and employment opportunities for athletes.
He added that State Education Minister Nara Lokesh has been invited to the first of the five World Cup matches scheduled for October in Visakhapatnam.
Looking ahead, Satish Babu said that with Mithali Raj as mentor and the setting up of Centres of Excellence, rural and school-level players would be able to access international-level opportunities.
He also noted, “As we prepare for the upcoming matches, we want to deliver a memorable cricketing experience for players, fans, and spectators. To encourage sports among girls beyond cricket, we are planning to specially invite students from schools and colleges to watch the five international matches. The ACA will soon finalise the arrangements.”
ACA Joint Secretary Vijay Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Girish Dongiri, and other officials were present.