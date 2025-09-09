Andhra Pradesh HC says can’t ask government to file counter in PK case now; hearing adjourned

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday made it clear that no directions could be issued at this stage for the government to file a counter in the case against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi noted that Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas’s submissions had already been heard and adjourned the matter to September 15 to allow the petitioner’s counsel to present reply arguments.

Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar filed a petition seeking an independent probe into allegations that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan misused government funds and machinery to promote his film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ and commercial activities.

While hearing the petition, AG Dammalapati Srinivas argued that there was no legal bar on chief ministers or ministers acting in films, recalling that a full bench of the High Court had already given a ruling in the case of former chief minister NT Rama Rao. He added that the plea did not challenge the government memo on cinema ticket price revision nor establish Pawan Kalyan’s role in it. Filing such petitions without examining the basics amounted to wasting the court’s time, he said, urging dismissal with costs.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Bala argued that continuing film acting while holding constitutional office was both unethical and unconstitutional. He accused Pawan Kalyan of abusing his position to influence ticket pricing and commercial promotions, and urged the court to summon all records related to the ticket price hike.