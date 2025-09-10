Achieve 17.1 per cent growth rate for 2025-26: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has witnessed an upward trend, registering 10.50% growth in the first quarter of the current financial year, which is higher than national average of 8.8%.
Expressing happiness over the double digit growth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said efforts should be made to achieve 17.1% growth rate for the financial year 2025-26 by focusing on key sectors.
Holding a review meeting on GSDP with officials of the Planning Department at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister opined that the State with a long coastline, and abundant natural resources, has the potential to achieve 25% growth rate.
The Planning officials informed the Chief Minister that the industrial sector has registered the highest growth rate of 11.91%, services sector 10.70%, and agricultural sector 9.60%.
In the overall growth of agricultural sector for the first quarter, livestock has registered 6.65% growth, and fish and aquaculture 14.52% growth with a total of Rs 32,110 crore.
Meat production has increased to 3.41 lakh metric tonnes, registering 8% growth. The total output of eggs has increased to 67,450 lakh from 62,157 lakh, the officials explained.
The industrial sector, including mining and quarrying, has netted a total revenue of Rs 10,686 crore, registering 43.54% growth, manufacturing sector Rs 40,515 crore (9.93% growth), and construction Rs 31,550 crore (9.57%), the officials highlighted.
The services sector, including trade, hotels and restaurants, have recorded the highest growth of 17.92%, netting Rs 25,702 crore.
Real estate and professional services have recorded 11.70% growth with Rs 34,324 crore. The tourism sector has registered 17.08% growth. The number of tourists has increased to 8.07 crore from 6.89 crore.
The number of air passengers has also gone up to 15.85 lakh from 13.09 lakh, registering 21.1% growth, the officials informed the Chief Minister, while highlighting the growth achieved by the State in various sectors.