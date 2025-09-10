Achieve 17.1 per cent growth rate for 2025-26: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has witnessed an upward trend, registering 10.50% growth in the first quarter of the current financial year, which is higher than national average of 8.8%.

Expressing happiness over the double digit growth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said efforts should be made to achieve 17.1% growth rate for the financial year 2025-26 by focusing on key sectors.

Holding a review meeting on GSDP with officials of the Planning Department at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister opined that the State with a long coastline, and abundant natural resources, has the potential to achieve 25% growth rate.

The Planning officials informed the Chief Minister that the industrial sector has registered the highest growth rate of 11.91%, services sector 10.70%, and agricultural sector 9.60%.

In the overall growth of agricultural sector for the first quarter, livestock has registered 6.65% growth, and fish and aquaculture 14.52% growth with a total of Rs 32,110 crore.