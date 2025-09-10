Navy commissions sixth BP tug Sabal into service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy on Tuesday inducted its sixth 25-tonne Bollard Pull (BP) tugboat, Sabal (Yard 340), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Commodore Rajat Nagpal of the Eastern Naval Command attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Sabal is the final vessel in a series of six tugs built under a contract awarded to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, Kolkata, on November 12, 2021. Designed and constructed indigenously, the tugs meet standards set by the Indian Register of Shipping.

The vessels are intended to support naval operations by assisting warships and submarines in berthing, unberthing and maneuvering in restricted waters. They are also equipped to provide afloat firefighting assistance to ships at anchorage or alongside berths.

The induction marks a step forward in the Navy’s efforts to enhance operational support infrastructure and aligns with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.