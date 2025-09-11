Rs 15,000 for Auto Drivers: Andhra CM Chandrababu announces Auto Mitra Scheme

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced a new scheme, Auto Mitra, aimed at providing financial assistance to auto drivers in the state.

Under this scheme, auto drivers will receive Rs 15,000 as financial assistance, which will be given as a gift for the Dussehra festival.

Speaking at the ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday, CM Naidu said that the goal of his government is to make Andhra Pradesh a “Healthy, Wealthy, Happy” state. The Chief Minister clarified that the meeting was not driven by politics or vote-seeking, as there are no elections currently underway. Instead, it was aimed at highlighting the alliance government’s fulfillment of its promises as a responsible administration.

CM Naidu underscored that true welfare goes beyond addressing temporary needs; it involves bringing about lasting change in the lives of the poor and improving their living standards.

This principle, he said, guided the formulation of the Super Six promises during the 2024 elections, which were developed after extensive consultations with various sections of society.

Our goal is to eradicate poverty completely: CM

He highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to improve the lives of the poor and middle-class people, including the implementation of Super Six schemes. The CM mentioned that through ‘Talliki Vandanam’, the government has provided Rs 10,000 crore for the education of 67 lakh students.

He also highlighted the Stree Shakti scheme, which has enabled five crore people to board free buses, and the Annadata Sukhibhav-PM Kisan scheme, which provides financial assistance to farmers.