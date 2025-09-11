We will continue to work together for Andhra’s cause: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

ANANTAPUR: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has said the coalition parties will continue to work together for the public good of the State. He was addressing the Super Six-Super Hit Vijayotsava Sabha held in Anantapur on Wednesday.
Despite minor differences among the parties, they achieved a resounding victory in the elections with the Super Six promises, keeping the welfare of the people in mind.
He said the government has decided to provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to every individual in the State.
Speaking on development of infrastructure, he said 4,000 km of CC roads have been built in rural areas of the State. About 625 tribal villages are being connected, and roads are being constructed under the PM Jan Man Scheme with Rs 1,005 crore.
He also assured that there will be no ‘doli motas’ in Agency areas. A large-scale tree planting programme is being carried out to increase greenery in the State. The youth are being provided with education and employment opportunities, he highlighted.
He said plans have been evolved to provide large scale employment opportunities to the youth without the need for going to neighbouring States. He said Rayalaseema always has one season, which is the drought season. Pawan Kalyan said he will ensure that job and employment opportunities are provided to the people and youth in Rayalaseema.
State BJP president PVN Madhav said TDP, BJP and JSP alliance will flourish more in the coming years. He said lakhs of people had gathered for the Super Six-Super Hit Sabha in Anantapur. Several schemes have been put in place to achieve social and economic equality in the State. Not only Super Six, but many Sixes have already been hit by the coalition government in the last 15 months, he said.
The Centre has released funds for the Polavaram project and Capital Amaravati. The Polavaram project will be completed in two years and it will be possible to provide 215 TMC of water to the Krishna Basin and Rayalaseema. The construction of the people’s capital Amaravati will be completed soon, he said.
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will also make further progress. Under the Double Engine government’s rule, Rs 9.70 lakh crore investments were attracted in just one year. This will create job opportunities for 20 lakh people. Super Six- Super Hit are schemes that will bring light to every home. The success of these welfare schemes has shown the power of the Double Engine government, the State BJP chief said.