We will continue to work together for Andhra’s cause: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

ANANTAPUR: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has said the coalition parties will continue to work together for the public good of the State. He was addressing the Super Six-Super Hit Vijayotsava Sabha held in Anantapur on Wednesday.

Despite minor differences among the parties, they achieved a resounding victory in the elections with the Super Six promises, keeping the welfare of the people in mind.

He said the government has decided to provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to every individual in the State.

Speaking on development of infrastructure, he said 4,000 km of CC roads have been built in rural areas of the State. About 625 tribal villages are being connected, and roads are being constructed under the PM Jan Man Scheme with Rs 1,005 crore.

He also assured that there will be no ‘doli motas’ in Agency areas. A large-scale tree planting programme is being carried out to increase greenery in the State. The youth are being provided with education and employment opportunities, he highlighted.

He said plans have been evolved to provide large scale employment opportunities to the youth without the need for going to neighbouring States. He said Rayalaseema always has one season, which is the drought season. Pawan Kalyan said he will ensure that job and employment opportunities are provided to the people and youth in Rayalaseema.