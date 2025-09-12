Ensure adequate water, filling of all water tanks to prevent water shortage: CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to see that there will be no shortage of water in any region and ensure filling of all water tanks. He said that though there is less rainfall in the State compared to last year, all water reservoirs and tanks are brimming to capacity due to better water management.

The CM conducted a review meeting on water resources and ground water reserves on Thursday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 1,031 tmc of water reserves were present in all major, medium and minor irrigation tanks against the total capacity of 1,313 tmc. They informed that 89 per cent water reserves were present in Srisailam and other major reservoirs. Medium reservoirs reached 57 per cent storage capacity. They said if all the 497 tanks were full in HNSS region, there is a chance to supply water to 89,117 acres.

The CM said if the main projects were completed, irrigation facilities will be provided for 2,81,139 acres of additional area including stabilisation of 3,38,326 acres. He directed the officials to focus on completion of Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti works up to 108 km to take water to Kadapa. He said the Srisailam dam protection works and escape channel works taken up at a cost of Rs 1,686 crore should be completed on priority basis.