Government shuffles 12 Collectors, CM Naidu exhorts them to adopt humanitarian approach

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government has effected the transfer of 12 District Collectors. Interacting with the newly appointed Collectors through a video conference on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exhorted them to adopt a humanitarian approach while discharging their duties efficiently.

Underlining the role of Collectors in the effective implementation of development programmes, he urged them to mingle with common people to achieve the best results through proper feedback.

“Getting a posting as the District Collector itself is a good opportunity for any official to prove their talent, and win the people’s accolades,” he said.

Naidu recalled that he visited the Hudhud cyclone hit areas personally in Visakhapatnam for 10 days in 2014, to instil confidence among the people. Describing the new Collectors as his team, the Chief Minister said he is ready to encourage the best performers.