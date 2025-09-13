Free cycles for ZPHS students in Addanki by Sankranti: Andhra Energy Minister Gottipati

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that all students from Classes 6 to 10 in the Addanki constituency will receive free bicycles by the upcoming Sankranti festival. The initiative aims to improve student mobility and access to education.

On Friday, Gottipati distributed 205 bicycles to students of Zilla Parishad High School in Budavada village of J Pangaluru mandal in Bapatla district.

The bicycles were provided free of cost under the P4 initiative, supported by CSR contributions from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and the Netherlands-based MORE Foundation.

He interacted with students to assess school infrastructure and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to a lack of transport.

He also highlighted key initiatives led by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, including the distribution of quality uniforms, textbooks, and enhancements to midday meal services. He advised students and parents to prioritise road safety while using bicycles.

Later in the day, at the Addanki municipal office, the energy minister distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 1.18 crore to 218 beneficiaries, along with Letters of Credit totalling Rs 9 lakh to five recipients.