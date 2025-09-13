NSD campus in State under study: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced plans to explore the establishment of a National School of Drama (NSD) campus in the State, aimed at promoting arts and nurturing young talent.

During his visit to the NSD campus in Delhi, Pawan Kalyan described the institution as a reflection of ‘mini India’ and recalled how his acting mentor Satyanand often spoke about the significance of NSD in shaping Indian theatre and cinema. He asserted the importance of art in society, remarking that “there is a possibility of violence in a society without arts.”

The Deputy CM said he would hold discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the proposal to bring an NSD campus to the State.

He expressed confidence that such an initiative would provide structured training for aspiring artists and open new opportunities for Telugu cinema.

“Institutions like NSD are vital in unearthing talent and strengthening the cultural fabric of our society,” Pawan Kalyan said, underlining his vision to boost the arts sector in the state.